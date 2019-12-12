|
ZAMOS, Susan A. Age 58, of East Boston, passed away December 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She spent her final days the same way she lived her life, surrounded by family and loving friends. Susan is survived by her husband Wilmar Jovany Garzon and her beloved Princesa; brother David Zamos, his wife Sharon and nephews Adam and Clay Zamos, all of Chalfont, PA; sister Diane Zamos and her partner Ellie Breitmaier of Montpelier, VT; aunt Joanne Zamos and cousin Cindy Zamos Cooper and her husband Allan Cooper, all of Newton, NJ. Susan is survived by an extended chosen family in the greater Boston area, including the Cortes family. Funeral Mass Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 AM at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 138 Tremont Street, Boston. Visiting with the family Wednesday 6-8 PM at the Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY and Thursday at 10 AM at Church. Interment is private. Memorial donations in Susan's memory may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 14 Cushing Ave., Dorchester, MA 02125. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019