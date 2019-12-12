Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN ZAMOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN A. ZAMOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN A. ZAMOS Obituary
ZAMOS, Susan A. Age 58, of East Boston, passed away December 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She spent her final days the same way she lived her life, surrounded by family and loving friends. Susan is survived by her husband Wilmar Jovany Garzon and her beloved Princesa; brother David Zamos, his wife Sharon and nephews Adam and Clay Zamos, all of Chalfont, PA; sister Diane Zamos and her partner Ellie Breitmaier of Montpelier, VT; aunt Joanne Zamos and cousin Cindy Zamos Cooper and her husband Allan Cooper, all of Newton, NJ. Susan is survived by an extended chosen family in the greater Boston area, including the Cortes family. Funeral Mass Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 AM at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 138 Tremont Street, Boston. Visiting with the family Wednesday 6-8 PM at the Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY and Thursday at 10 AM at Church. Interment is private. Memorial donations in Susan's memory may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 14 Cushing Ave., Dorchester, MA 02125. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -