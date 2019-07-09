Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
SUSAN ANNE GRILK

SUSAN ANNE GRILK Obituary
GRILK, Susan Anne Of Amesbury, formerly of Wakefield, July 7. Daughter of the late Louis T. and Mary Alice (McGowan) Grilk. Sister of Nancy E. Grilk & husband Bob Pessek of Allston and Thomas S. Grilk & his wife Nancy Fredrick of Lynnfield. Aunt of Christopher Grilk of Lynnfield & David Grilk of Boston. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIED, on Thursday from 4-7pm followed by a Service beginning at 7pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dream Big! (an organization providing girls with athletic equipment and opportunity), 281 Needham Street, Suite 202, Newton, MA 02464; www.thedreambig.org For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
