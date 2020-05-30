|
McKAY , Susan Anne (Hernon) May 15, 2020, of Avon Park, FL, formerly of Dedham. Much loved daughter of the late Brian J Hernon and Eileen A Hernon, beloved sister of Brian J. Hernon, Jr. and his wife Karen of Dedham, MA, Michael E Hernon and his wife Christine of Mansfield, MA, Maureen C. Thistle and her husband Brian of Dedham, MA, and Kevin B. Hernon of Dedham, MA. Devoted aunt to Molly Hernon, Danielle, Matthew, Meaghan, and Kelsey Hernon, Briana Thistle, and Michael and Olivia Hernon, and affectionate aunt-in-law of Ryan, Eric, and Grace Bisnaw. Loving niece of Eileen Mitchell and her husband Norman, Bridie Curran and her husband John, Theresa Hernon and her late husband Martin, Margaret Hernon, Edward Cronin and his wife Pat, and Ellie Cronin and her late husband Gerald. She will also be greatly missed by many cousins, friends and colleagues too numerous to name individually. Susan, from a young age, is remembered for being a hard worker and high achiever. An excellent student and talented athlete, Sue was a top student at Dedham High School where she developed a love for running and became the holder of several records in track and distance running events. After graduating from Boston University, Sue went on to spend 37 years helping others as a dedicated, competent and caring physical therapist. Combining her passion for her occupation with her love of travel, she lived and worked in many states before settling in Florida, mostly because she loved a warm climate. Throughout these years her favorite pastimes included running, dancing, socializing, and karaoke. Susan battled serious health issues for most of her life and did so without complaint and with much grace and courage. A diagnosis of Juvenile Diabetes could not limit her goals or accomplishments in life but helped her to focus on those things most important to her: family, friends, and travel. Sue visited over 50 foreign countries, as well as most of these United States, and made friends at every stop. Her warm, vivacious and adventurous free spirit was infectious and drew people to her where many joined her network of lifelong friends. Her style was like her personality; bright, colorful, cheerful, and fun and the perfect expression of her inner beauty. Her home was an extension of her personality with vibrant colors and unique artifacts from her travels gracing the walls and curios. She loved collectibles of various kinds but with a heavy emphasis on humorous cow figurines and artwork. Not surprisingly, she named her affectionate and faithful dog, "Moo". Interested in almost everything, everywhere, Sue owned and read books on a myriad of subjects and was always happy to have a discussion about something she had just read. Mostly, Sue was interested in people. Susie always had time for a conversation and would lend a sympathetic ear or shoulder to lean on and she rarely declined a chance to visit or attend a social event. A wonderful, happy, and positive influence on all who were fortunate to know and love her, Sue will always be dearly missed. Due to the present social distancing requirements, services for Susan will be private. A celebratory memorial mass for Susan will be announced at a future date, as restrictions are relaxed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Joslin Diabetes Foundation and consider becoming an organ donor. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020