ARSENAULT, Susan (Steinberg) Age 72, of Saugus, Oct. 22nd. Beloved wife of Joseph Arsenault. Loving daughter of the late Saul & Dorothy (Stoller) Steinberg. Dear sister of Ellen Fine & her husband Scott. Loving aunt of Rebecca Fine. Private Graveside Services were held in Zviller Cemetery, Boston. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Boston Home, 2049 Dorchester Ave., Boston, MA 02124 or Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For guestbook, www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019