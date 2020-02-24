|
HAY, Susan B. (Goodale) Age 95 of Bedford, died January 26, 2020, at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA, in the company of family, after a brief illness. Sue was born Susan Bainbridge Goodale in Boston on September 12, 1924, the daughter of Dr. Robert L. Goodale and Susan Bainbridge (Sturgis) Goodale. She grew up in Cambridge and spent her summers in Ipswich at the family's historic 1669 home. She attended Buckingham School (class of 1942) and Vassar College (class of 1945), where she majored in Child Studies. Sue is survived by her three sons, their spouses, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and by her sister. Her husband Duncan predeceased her in 1989. A Memorial Service will be held at Carleton Willard Village for residents and staff on Friday, March 20, at 2:00 p.m. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 1, at the First Parish Church in Bedford, MA. Burial arrangements are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020