Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
ISBELL, Susan B. Of Lincoln, formerly of Bedford, died July 31, 2019. Survived by her sister Judith Johnson and her husband Dennis of Woburn, nieces, Laura Tarello and her husband Michael of Medford and Debra Patterson and her husband Michael of Billerica, grandnephews and niece, Matthew and Stephen Patterson of Billerica and Ashley and Ryan Tarello of Medford, cousins, Gail Kelley of Stoneham, Barbara of Adzima, CA and Donald Berry of FL. Funeral Service at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Sat., August 3, at 9:00 AM. Burial to follow at Shawsheen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 75 Sylvan St. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
