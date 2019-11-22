|
BALLOU, Susan (Sullivan) Age 73, of Charlton, and formerly of Peabody, Lynn, and Framingham, and Mt. Joy, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, at the Masonic Health Center in Charlton. She was the devoted wife of the late Harold Ballou with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Peabody, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Annie (Trabucco) Sullivan. She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Joseph and Karen Ballou of Brimfield, Michael and Sherry Ballou of Hawaii, and Kevin and Masako Ballou of Japan; her five grandchildren Christopher, Ethan, Alex, Erika and Alina Ballou; her brother, John Sullivan of New Hampshire; her sister Margaret Lessor and her husband Edward of Texas; and her sisters-in-law Anita Ballou and Pam Mortland of Milton, and Cheryl Corbett of Florida; and by too many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews to count, but all special to her. Besides her loving husband, Susan was predeceased her brothers George, Joseph, Richard, William and Charles Sullivan; and her sisters Elizabeth Davidson, Mary Riddell, Rose Vorderis, and Bernadette Daley. Susan had a love for helping and taking care of others and worked at several nursing homes, including St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham and Conestoga View in Lancaster, PA, where she retired as the activities director. Most of all, she loved getting together with her family and friends, whether it was spending all the time she could with her grandchildren or having laughs at the kitchen table over a pot of coffee. She was a caring loving soul that will be missed greatly. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held at the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., LYNN, MA, on Tuesday, November 26, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Pius V Church, on Maple St., at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
