|
|
BARRETT, Susan April 8, 1969 – October 21, 2019. Susan is the beloved daughter of Nancy and Norman Daniel. She leaves her cherished sons, Ryan Brown and Mark Barrett, her sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Shane Lewis, her fiance, Michael Drew and loving aunts, Elizabeth Connolly and Janet Donovan as well as scores of cousins, colleagues and friends. Susan was born and raised in Brookline, MA. She attended Devotion School and Brookline High. Susan received her A.A. degree in Criminal Justice with high honors from Hillsborough Community College in Florida and went on to receive her degree in Pharmacy from Northeastern University. She was a Merck Scholar. She gave her all to CVS for 24 years, training countless interns and serving patients with love, compassion and care. Susan loved life and was the greatest supporter one could ever have. Her greatest loves were her sons and her family. She was a fierce defender and the best and loudest cheerleader ever. Her beautiful face and winning smile won the hearts of all who were blessed to know her. Her strength and determination kept her going much longer than predicted. She was "The Warrior Princess." Much gratitude is extended to Dana Farber and Brigham and Women's medical teams who gave everything they had to assist Susan in her fight and care for her with warmth, love and compassion. Susan's life was a blessing to all who crossed her path and she will be remembered with love forever. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, MA on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 12:00PM - 3:00 PM. Interment to follow in the Walnut Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019