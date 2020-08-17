|
BUCKNAM, Susan Age 87, entered into the joy of heaven on August 13, 2020 while at home in Moultonborough, New Hampshire, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 28, 1933 to Charles W. and Dorothy A. (Jones) Bucknam. She is survived by her beloved brother, Charles W. Bucknam, Jr., and by her sister-in-law, Deborah T. Bucknam, both of Walden, Vermont, by her nieces, Jennifer B. Black, and Serena A. Varley, as well as by thirteen grandnieces and nephews. Susan is also survived by her cherished cousins and their families: Dana A. Jones, Kate Kilgus, Liz MacLean, Jan McCracken, Red Boynton, Connie Sheridan, Doug Marsden, and Diane Morley. She is also survived by many more family members and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Dorothy Bucknam, her adored cousin Meredith Cronk Graf and by her best friend Eleanor Rasmussen. Susan will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A private Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Endicott College or to the Moultonborough Public Library. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020