HEYMAN, Susan C. (Cohen) A Life of Energy and Authenticity Susan C. (Cohen) Heyman, 82 of Newton, died peacefully April 7th, with her beloved husband, Martin, and her son by her side, and her daughter online. In addition to Martin, she leaves her daughter Samantha Hicks of Averill Park, NY; son Leigh of Brookline; brother Howard Cohen of Atlanta, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Hicks and Ilisa (Horowitz) Heyman; granddaughters Amelia, Evalyn, and Molly, and many nieces and nephews. She was the eldest child of Milton and Fay (Goldman) Cohen. Her younger brother Steven, of Clearwater, FL, passed away in 1997. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1937, and raised in Coney Island and Forest Hills, she graduated from Forest Hills High School and later earned a Certificate in Management from Radcliffe Seminars. Susan began her career as a secretary at CBS, and soon became an assistant playwright agent at William Morris Agency, arranging foreign productions of Broadway plays, such as "Hello Dolly," "Mame," and "Who's afraid of Virginia Wolfe." Martin was an actor when they met in New York in 1959. They married in 1961 in Wappingers Falls, NY. She was very active in local and national politics. In the early 1960s, she worked to unseat Tammany boss Carmine DeSapio and to introduce future Mayor Ed Koch. After moving to Boston in 1970, she became an active member in the Back Bay Association and Ward committee, and assisted Barney Frank's first political campaign and many thereafter, including Senator Elizabeth Warren. In 1973, she and Martin moved to Newton Centre, where she became Co-Chair of Newton's Community Schools Council and was later elected a commissioner of the Newton Schools, where she received mayoral recognition for helping develop Newton's nationally acclaimed schools. She remained in democratic politics throughout her life and was a delegate to the 2012 Democratic National Convention. In 1963, Susan participated in the March on Washington, mere feet from MLK, Jr., and considered that moment the high point of her activist life. She left New York in 1966 to relocate with her husband to Thailand for two years, where they began to build a rich Asian art collection. They also spent several years in Israel in the late 1970s, and while there, Susan created a jewelry and fine crafts business which she owned and operated with her partner through the 1990s. In all, she and her husband explored over 35 countries together. In 34 years as one of the top real estate agents at Coldwell Banker in Newton, she won every award the company offered and established a track record of hundreds of satisfied and repeat clients, many of whom became longtime friends, including former Governor Deval Patrick. She is remembered for her inquisitiveness and curiosity, and for speaking the truth in the kindest of ways. She is also remembered for the strength of her moral compass–politely but firmly nudging everyone to be the best versions of themselves she believed they could be. Many of her children's friends spoke of her as a "second mother" or aunt, and maintained friendships with her in adulthood. Most of all, people remember her boundless energy. To those around her, she was "a dauntless figure who brought an explosion of love and joy to every moment." Her speed of thought and pace of action was contagious to anyone near her, suffused with grace and authenticity. She lived her life to the fullest and accepted nothing less from those around her. She possessed a deep well of wisdom and insight that she passed on to her children and friends with subtlety and care. We are lucky to carry these gifts with us throughout our lives. Her courageous final words will be remembered forever. She said, "Here is what I want. I have lived a full and complete life. I've experienced more than I ever dreamed. I have an accomplished and loving family. I don't want any heroic attempts at keeping me alive. I want you to let me go without pain." We hugged and said our tearful goodbyes and she asked the nurse to turn off the drip so she could sleep. A celebration of her life will take place when the virus clears. Gifts may be made in Susan's name to EMILY's list at: secure.emilyslist.org/page/contribute/in-memoriam Her full obituary is available at www.stanetskybrookline.com Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020