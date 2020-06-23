Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN CAROL MILLER


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN CAROL MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Susan Carol Susan Carol Miller was born on May 31, 1956. She grew up in Newton, MA and graduated Newton South High School and cum laude from Brandeis University. She died on June 13, 2020 after a long illness. She was the loving daughter of Marline and the late Marvin Miller; sister to Michael and his wife Heather Ayares and devoted aunt to their two children San and Nina. In addition to being a voracious reader, she was an avid writer of poetry, prose, and frequently of passionate letters to elected officials. She attended demonstrations and other events in support of the causes she believed in. She was a brilliant, funny, gentle person who championed women's rights and abhorred violence in any form whether directed at people or animals. She loved English literature, British TV comedies, music, and cats. Donations in her memory may be made to any organization made for peace or defending women's rights. Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -