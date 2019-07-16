CHISHOLM, Susan Reardon Of Scituate, formerly of Wellesley, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 15th, 2019, at the age of 78. Susan was the wife of the late John K. Chisholm. She is survived by her children, Kristen Chisholm Fisher and her husband Michael Fisher of Coopersburg, PA and John K. Chisholm Jr. and his wife, Christina S. Chisholm of Hingham, MA. In addition, she is survived by 6 grandchildren; Cameron, Jackson and Luke Fisher of Coopersburg, PA and John, Katherine and William of Hingham, MA. Visiting Hours will be from 5- 8pm on Thursday, July 18th at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 19th at 10 am at St. Anthony's Church in Cohasset. Interment will a private family burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley, MA. Donations may be made in Susan's memory to either the Emmanuel Fund at Emmanuel College, Care of Development, 400 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115 or to Fontbonne Academy, 930 Brook Road, Milton, MA 02186. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200 Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019