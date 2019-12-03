|
|
CALDWELL, Susan Claire Age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (McCabe) Caldwell and was the stepdaughter of the late Lenore Caldwell. Susie was born on May 12, 1942 in Long Island, NY and was a longtime employee of Bloomingdale's in Chestnut Hill. She was a resident at Whitney Place in Sharon, and was formerly of the Fenway neighborhood of Boston and Wingate of Norton. Susie was very active in her church and was a devout Catholic and sang in the church choir. She loved to sing, perform, play bingo and Wii bowling as well as doing arts and crafts. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She loved to read and was the best at trivia! Dear friend of Patricia Conlon and her husband Steve and their children: Robert, Austin, Danielle and Dermott Conlon, all of Foxborough, Roberta Downey of Canton, John Downey and his wife Denise Downey of Lakeville and their daughters Adrianne and Bridget. Sister of Glen Caldwell of Virginia Beach and his late wife Elaine and the late Lee John Caldwell and his wife Maria Brancato of Brunswick, ME. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and a great-niece. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon. Interment to follow at Holy Hood Cemetery, Brookline. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Susie's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Friday, December 6 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019