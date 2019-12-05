|
|
COMEAU, Susan Of Englewood, Florida and Surry, Maine, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, at the age of 78. Sue was born in Bangor, Maine on July 7th, 1941, to Wilfrid and Virginia Comeau, the oldest of three children. She graduated from Orono High School in Orono, Maine, second in her class, and earned a degree in Economics from Colby College in 1963. Sue moved to Boston, where she took a job at State Street Bank as a clerk. Her versatility and aptitude for learning led to multiple promotions throughout her 38 year career, culminating in her position as Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources. She was a true pioneer, shattering the glass ceiling as one of the first women to attain this high corporate position. Along with pushing limits in her career, she also explored the world. She visited six continents, often bringing her family and friends along on her many journeys. A consummate philanthropist, she donated to multiple charities, both in Florida and Maine. She also provided education funds for more than 20 grandnieces and nephews. Sue brought people together, embracing life with love and laughter. She hosted friends and family on vacations abroad, and opened her home to many guests. She spoke at multiple family weddings and was an integral part of both her sister and brother's families. She is survived by Betsy Georgitis and her husband William of Denver, Colorado, and David Comeau and his wife Jo of Smithfield, Maine. Celebrations honoring Sue's life are planned for Florida and New England in the spring. If you wish to honor Sue's memory, the following two charities are welcoming donations: Town of Surry, Fuel Assistance Fund, PO Box 147, Surry, Maine 04684, and Englewood Community Clinic, PO Box 189, Englewood, Florida 34295.
View the online memorial for Susan COMEAU
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019