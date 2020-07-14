|
WHITNEY, Susan D. (Starke) Of Belmont, July 8, 2020. Devoted mother of Patrick Whitney and his wife Erin, of Cambridge. Loving grandmother of Rhys. Wife of Stephen Whitney of Cambridge. Sister of Robert Starke of Fitchburg, Bryan Starke of Marston Mills, and the late Paul Starke and Kathaleen O'Callahan. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., CAMBRIDGE, Friday 8:30 – 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Peter Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020