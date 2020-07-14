Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
100 Concord Ave.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN WHITNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN D. (STARKE) WHITNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN D. (STARKE) WHITNEY Obituary
WHITNEY, Susan D. (Starke) Of Belmont, July 8, 2020. Devoted mother of Patrick Whitney and his wife Erin, of Cambridge. Loving grandmother of Rhys. Wife of Stephen Whitney of Cambridge. Sister of Robert Starke of Fitchburg, Bryan Starke of Marston Mills, and the late Paul Starke and Kathaleen O'Callahan. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., CAMBRIDGE, Friday 8:30 – 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Peter Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -