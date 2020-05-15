|
|
DeSIMONE, Susan (Colarusso) Of Saugus, formerly of Orient Heights, age 83, May 11th. Loving wife of Michael DeSimone with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Daughter of the late Vincenzo & Maria (Rossetti) Colarusso. Beloved mother of Susan DeSimone of Everett, Michael A. DeSimone & his wife Lori of Peabody, Mark DeSimone of Danvers. Cherished grandmother of Olivia DoCanto, Paige DeSimone, Gabriel Maechaoui, Adam Maechaoui & great-grandmother of Mila, Aliah & Mateo DoCanto. Dear sister of Vincent Colarusso & his wife Josephine of Revere, Ginny Colarusso of Peabody. Due to the current regulations of the state and the CDC, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to at stjude.org For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020