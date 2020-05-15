Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN DESIMONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN (COLARUSSO) DESIMONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN (COLARUSSO) DESIMONE Obituary
DeSIMONE, Susan (Colarusso) Of Saugus, formerly of Orient Heights, age 83, May 11th. Loving wife of Michael DeSimone with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Daughter of the late Vincenzo & Maria (Rossetti) Colarusso. Beloved mother of Susan DeSimone of Everett, Michael A. DeSimone & his wife Lori of Peabody, Mark DeSimone of Danvers. Cherished grandmother of Olivia DoCanto, Paige DeSimone, Gabriel Maechaoui, Adam Maechaoui & great-grandmother of Mila, Aliah & Mateo DoCanto. Dear sister of Vincent Colarusso & his wife Josephine of Revere, Ginny Colarusso of Peabody. Due to the current regulations of the state and the CDC, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to at stjude.org For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -