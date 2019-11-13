|
ANGELUS, Susan Doolittle Age 63, of Sharpsburg, MD, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD. She was born on February 4th, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, to her father Richard Doolittle of Fancy Gap, VA, and the late Gertie Hill Doolittle.
Susan was a 1974 graduate of Kenwood High School in Middle River, MD. She was employed by the state of Maryland for 30 years until her retirement.
Susan loved playing games and gardening. She was an artist and loved to paint as well as decorate. She decorated for every season. She loved animals, especially dogs, but also befriended stray cats and even deer. Susan had a wonderful smile, loved to laugh, and always had an upbeat, outgoing personality.
Besides her father, she is survived by her husband of 41 years L. Allen Angelus; brothers Steve Doolittle of Denver, NC and Dave Doolittle of Cambridge, MA; nieces Christine Doolittle Powell of Savannah, GA and Rebecca Doolittle Adams of Lowell, MA; nephews Brian Doolittle of Charlotte, NC, Thomas Doolittle of Atlanta, GA, Adam Doolittle of New York, NY and Daniel Doolittle of Ocracoke Island, NC; as well as grandnieces Jessica, Grace and Emmaline Adams of Lowell, MA; and grandnephews Braden and Owen Powell of Savannah, GA. She brought joy to all them.
A Memorial Service will be held at Osborne Funeral Home, 425 S. Conococheague St., WILLIAMSPORT, MD on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Doris J. Doub officiating. Burial will be private.
The family request the omission of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Doey's House, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742. Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.osbornefuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019