Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
SUSAN E. (ANTHONSEN) DUKEMAN

SUSAN E. (ANTHONSEN) DUKEMAN Obituary
DUKEMAN, Susan E. (Anthonsen) Age 62, of Belmont, formerly of Needham, October 24, 2019. Loving mother of William Dukeman and Michele and her husband Peter Vincent. Grandmother of Peter, Lia, Charlie and Mason. Sister of Margaret Hogan and the late Barbara Anthonsen-Cowan. Visitation will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Tuesday, October 29th from 3-6, concluding with a Funeral Service at 6pm. For full obit, directions or to share a memory of Susan, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
