Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
SUSAN E. (POLLACK) MISH


1945 - 2019
SUSAN E. (POLLACK) MISH Obituary
MISH, Susan E. (Pollack) Of Natick, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the age of 73. Born in Brookline, she was the daughter of the late Arnold & Lillian (Shuster) Pollack. Loving wife of Donald Mish of 52 years. Beloved mother to Robin Mish of Arizona, Gavin Mish & wife Zoa of Sherborn and Lee Mish & wife Karol of Framingham. Cherished grandmother of Sofia, Noah, Alana, Daniela and Benjamin. Dear sister of Linda Stacey, Jeri Hill, Margie Snyder, Judy Tabachnick, Susan Tanner and Bobby Boodman. Chapel Service at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Sunday, July 21st at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance at the home of Gavin & Zoa Mish starting at 2:30 PM, and continuing on Monday & Tuesday starting at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's name may be made to the , 209 West Central St., Suite #220, Natick, MA 01760 (Kidney.org). Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.Schlossbergchapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019
