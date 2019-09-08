Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN O'NEILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN E. (WHITE) O'NEILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN E. (WHITE) O'NEILL Obituary
O'NEILL, Susan E. (White) Age 78, of Canton, passed away September 7th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John W. "Jack". Mother of Maureen Miller and her partner Dennis Cadorette, Jr. of Abington, Jake O'Neill and his wife Elaine of Abington, Kate Baculi and her husband Frans of San Diego, CA, Nancy Powers and her husband Rick of Canton, and Michael O'Neill of Portland, OR. Sister of the late Frank White, Jr. and Jack White. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Thursday morning at 11:00 am. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Susan was a Para Professional in Special Education in the Canton Public Schools for over 30 years before retiring. She was very devoted to her students and developed a special bond with many over the years. She was an active member of the Canton Historical Society, Canton High Alumni Association Board member, and involved with the Canton Scholar Dollar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Canton Historical Society, 1400 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now