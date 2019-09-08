|
|
O'NEILL, Susan E. (White) Age 78, of Canton, passed away September 7th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John W. "Jack". Mother of Maureen Miller and her partner Dennis Cadorette, Jr. of Abington, Jake O'Neill and his wife Elaine of Abington, Kate Baculi and her husband Frans of San Diego, CA, Nancy Powers and her husband Rick of Canton, and Michael O'Neill of Portland, OR. Sister of the late Frank White, Jr. and Jack White. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Thursday morning at 11:00 am. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Susan was a Para Professional in Special Education in the Canton Public Schools for over 30 years before retiring. She was very devoted to her students and developed a special bond with many over the years. She was an active member of the Canton Historical Society, Canton High Alumni Association Board member, and involved with the Canton Scholar Dollar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Canton Historical Society, 1400 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019