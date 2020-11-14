1/
PATCH, Susan E. Susan E. (Martin) Patch, 70 of Bellingham, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at home following a long courageous battle with chronic Albright's Disease. She was the devoted wife of Philip H. Patch with whom she had shared 45 years of marriage. Susan was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Gwendolyn E. (Hodgson) Martin and mother of the late Allison Patch. In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by cousins and friends. Due to the current pandemic crisis, her Services will be private. Assisting her family with arrangements is the Levesque Funeral Home of SALEM, MA. For guestbook, please visit www.LevesqueFunerals.com

