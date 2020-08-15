Boston Globe Obituaries
|
SUSAN E. (GUARENTE) REGAN

SUSAN E. (GUARENTE) REGAN Obituary
REGAN, Susan E. (Guarente) Of Melrose, August 14, 2020, at age 71. Beloved wife of Robert F. Regan with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Devoted mother of James P. Regan and his wife Leea of Melrose, and Thomas M. Regan and his wife Valerie of Melrose. Dear sister of Bill Guarente of Acton. Cherished grandmother of Katherine, Denis, Caroline, Susan, Samantha, Erin and Brigid. Dear sister-in-law of Peter Regan and his wife Mary Jo, and Carole Regan, both of Melrose. Out of respect and concern for public health, the Regan family will gather privately for all services. Funeral Mass in honor of Susan's life at St. Mary's Church will be private. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Sue's memory may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, NY 10087 or , 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For online tribute or condolences, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020
