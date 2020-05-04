|
CONNOLLY, Susan Elizabeth (McCauley) Of Hingham and West Falmouth, MA, on April 30th died peacefully of natural causes at Linden Ponds in Hingham. Susan was born on March 2, 1931 in Boston, MA, the middle daughter of Joseph and Lillian McCauley. A graduate of Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, with an Associate's degree from Garland Junior College, Susan spent one year at Manhattanville College in NY. She was predeceased by her loving husband of more than 60 years, Peter, and her dear sister Ellen McCauley McGarty. With a commitment to family and community alike, Susan carried herself with the grace of her generation and at the same time, with a willingness to push boundaries in a changing world. Together with Peter, they raised their family of six children in Wayland, MA and West Falmouth. They were mentors to young people, welcoming high school students into their home during the tumultuous days of the Vietnam War. Susan was always a woman young people could trust and they shared their hopes and fears with her. Her kindness extended well beyond the home. Civic engagement for Susan meant rolling up her sleeves and doing the real work. She volunteered countless hours to organizations, including The Wayland Depot, Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Crescendo Club of Boston, West Falmouth Library and Penikese Island School for Troubled Boys. Susan was the founder of Artistic Arrangements. For more than forty years, Susan lived with rheumatoid arthritis and yet never, ever complained or let it slow her down. When it was time to recharge, Susan retreated to the White Mountains of New Hampshire to enjoy hiking, cross country and downhill skiing with her family. Summer months were spent in her beautiful flower gardens in West Falmouth and sailing with her beloved husband on sparkling Buzzards Bay. Susan adored her grandchildren and relished time with them at Bowerman's Beach, cheering from the sidelines of sporting events all over New England and sharing festive holidays with everyone. Susan's kindness to others, her work ethic and her love of family and the outdoors have all made a lasting impact on her children and grandchildren. Her grit and determination to move forward even when things are tough is an example for all of us to live by. Susan is survived by her children, Ann Hynes and her husband Martin of Hingham, Peter and his wife Liliana of West Falmouth, Michael and his wife Christina of Natick, Ellen of Brunswick, ME, Beth Caputi and her husband David of Brunswick, ME and Andrew and his wife Julie of Duxbury, her fourteen adoring grandchildren, her sister Ann McCauley May and husband William of Winchester; her brother-in-law Robert McGarty of Peabody and many nieces and nephews. Susan was lovingly cared for by all the staff at Linden Ponds these past several years, especially by her beloved and loyal caregiver Kyle Sargent. The family thanks all of them for their kind and tender care of Susan. Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial and Burial have been postponed. Please watch the Keohane website www.keohane.com for a notice of such Services at a future date; enough time will be allowed for her many friends and family to make plans to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West Falmouth Library www.westfalmouthlibrary.org/giving or the www.arthritis.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020