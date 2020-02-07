|
HOLLAND, Susan Elizabeth (McGrath) Passed away peacefully in the company of her sons, Saturday evening, February 1, 2020 in Rockville, MD. Susan was born in West Newbury, MA to John J. and Sylvia M. (Sharples) McGrath. She attended school at West Newbury Central School, Newburyport High School and graduated from Kent's Hill High School in Readfield, ME. She then completed her studies at Burdett School of Business. Susan spent over a decade as a stewardess with TWA, flying both North American and European routes. Susan's compassionate spirit was always in action, as a devoted mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, stewardess and home healthcare aid. With such a passion for serving her community, she was forever ready to help with kindness and council to defend those less fortunate or troubled, including several animal adoptions and work with German Shepherd rescues. During her marriage to Col. Kenneth Holland US ARMY and with their two sons, Kenneth, Jr. and John Holland, she lived in several states across the US, including Alaska. In her time, she was a passionate skier, frequenting slopes across New England to the Austrian Alps. It was Susan's zest for travel that later inspired routine visits back to Europe and the Caribbean enjoying those adventures with the usual accompaniment of both friends and family. Travel as she did and residing in so many places as life required, Susan's love of West Newbury, "her hometown," never dimmed. She was always a West Newbury girl. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Col. Kenneth Holland US Army Ret., and sister Gail (McGrath) Costello Foley. She is survived by her son Kenneth, Jr., his wife Lisa and grandsons Liam and Caden, her son John his wife Alex and grandsons Carter and Heath, her brother John McGrath and partner Peg Duchemin of West Newbury, her nephew Michael Costello, his wife Cathy and their children, her niece Katie Maguire and her children, and many dear cousins. Visiting Hours will be held at the Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1 to 5 P.M., immediately followed by Services at 5 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be private for the family. Flowers are welcome, as well as donations in her memory to the Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020