DUFFY, Susan Ellen Age 75, of Boston (Brighton), MA, passed away on September 20, 2019, surrounded by loving family after a long illness. Born in Cohasset, MA, on July 21, 1944, SueEllen grew up in Hingham, attending St. Paul's School and later graduated Fontbonne Academy in 1962. After graduation, she joined the Sisters of Saint Joseph until the late 1960's when she became involved in the Catholic Worker movement, emphasizing a simple life spent in service to others. Along with others, she was involved in the beginnings of project Bread, and Rosie's place. During these years she would take in individuals who needed a fresh start in the spirit of the Catholic worker movement. In 1974, she graduated from Laboure College, working as a nurse at Saint Elizabeth's, Brighton Marine, and gerontology at a number of long term care facilities, retiring in 2007. SueEllen, was a voracious reader, a student of her faith, always open to new ideas and reflecting on the nuances of scriptures. A lover of all things British & French, all animals, Sue had a wonderful sense of "joie de vivre", a keen wit, and the instigator many a merry prank. Susan is survived by her beloved sister Patsy (Patricia Schlick) of Burlington WI, her childhood friend Louise Paglicia, her cousins Joyce Duffy of the Bronx, NY and Sr. Anne Duffy of Ormand by the Sea, FL; many loving nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Joan (Buckley) Herbert, Barbara (Buckley) Fitzmaurice; brothers Peter Duffy and John Raymond Duffy. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Lake, 580 Monponsett St., Rte 58 in Halifax on Monday September 23, at 9am. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Halifax. Visiting hours omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to local food pantries, the Greater Boston Food Bank, or Catholic Relief Services. For directions or to sign SueEllen's guestbook, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019