SUSAN ELLEN MCINERNEY

SUSAN ELLEN MCINERNEY Obituary
McINERNEY, Susan Ellen Of Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away on August 5, 2019, of heart disease. Born in Boston in 1952 to Margaret Kirby and Timothy O'Driscoll McInerney, Susan lived most of her life in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and Manchester, New Hampshire. She graduated from Mount Alvernia Academy in Chestnut Hill and subsequently Regis College in l973. Following graduation, Susan held various positions in publishing and social work. Her work and personal life eventually brought her to New Hampshire where she raised son Zachary. Susan is survived by sisters Carolyn McGrath and Janet Sargent of Darien, Connecticut, and brother Harvey Jay of Natick, Massachusetts, and their families. She was predeceased by brother Timothy of Ellenville, New York. Susan will be remembered for her friendly and kind demeanor as well as her leadership role in several community help groups. She will be dearly missed by a host of family and friends. Services in the planning will be held in late fall.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019
