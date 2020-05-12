Boston Globe Obituaries
WATSON, Susan Evans Of Watertown, MA, passed away on the morning of May 5, 2020. Susan was a warm, gentle soul, lover of cats, architecture, the Oregon coast, Japanese Literature, Emily Dickinson, of all things books. She served as a special librarian at Harvard University. Susan was born in Delaware, Ohio and is the daughter of the late Robert and Eileen Watson of Worthington, Ohio. She is survived by her longtime loving partner, Bill Mahoney, of Watertown, her brother Richard and wife Lori of Vancouver, WA, her brother Dr. William Watson of Ohio, and her dear friends Virginia Vance of Dayton, Ohio and Annie Peterson of Portland, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of WATERTOWN. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
