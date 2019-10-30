Boston Globe Obituaries
SUSAN F. (KEOHANE) DE LA GARZA

DE LA GARZA, Susan F. (Keohane) Of Cambridge, formerly of Texas and Cancun, Mexico on October 28, 2019 at the age of 65, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Wife of Eugenio. Mother of Daniel. Daughter of Lillian (Druss) Keohane and the late Joseph. Sister of Katherine Mahoney and the late Carol Segal and Joseph Keohane, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Former nurse at the Cambridge City Hospital. At Susan's request, there will be no services. Donations in Susan's memory may be made to Laboure College, 303 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186 ATTN: Office of Institutional Advancement. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
