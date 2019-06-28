LORING, Susan G. Beloved Aunt and Sister Susan Grantland Loring died peacefully Sunday morning, June 16, in her home at the Herrick House in Beverly, where she had lived for the past 14 years. She was 95, having lived a full and active life, with doting family and friends from all around the world. She leaves her brother Gid, and eight nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. She was predeceased by brothers David, Caleb, and Joseph. Sue's parents were Suzanne and Caleb Loring, of Boston and Newton, MA, and later Pride's Crossing. She attended Chestnut Hill and Winsor Schools, and graduated with a degree in Social Work from Vassar College. Her love of the natural world and her deep social consciousness led her to support and volunteer for decades at numerous ecological and social service organizations, including the Women's Educational and Industrial Union, Friendship Works, Recording for the Blind, to name but a few. She was an active member of First Unitarian Universalist Church of Boston, and of many service and social justice organizations associated with that church and the U.U. denomination. Most of her career was spent at the Audubon Society of Massachusetts, where she worked in publications and retail, and was eventually Assistant to the Director. A music lover, she attended countless concerts at Symphony, New England Conservatory (where she sang in a chorus) and churches and halls around the Boston area. She loved sports, too, and was an avid skater and tennis player. She maintained supporting memberships at multiple historical societies and museums; her extended family share vivid and fond memories of concert and museum day trips with their beloved "Aunt" Sue, with festive luncheons at her apartment or a special restaurant. Her doors were always open to her family and friends, and many spent portions of their lives enjoying her hospitality and lovely company. The boxes and boxes of saved correspondence over her lifetime attest to her devotion to her family, friends, and causes. She was greatly loved and admired, and will be missed. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 5, 2019, as part of Visiting Hours (1-5 pm) at Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Light refreshments will be served. Donations in Sue's memory may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Beverly Historical Society, First Church UU Boston, Massachusetts, Audubon Society, or the . Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019