NEISULER, Susan G. Died quietly at home just before her 77th birthday after a long illness. All through the illness she kept up her activities and relationships with characteristic courage to the last possible moment. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ross Neisuler, and her sons, Peter and Justin Neisuler, their wives Mariana and Deborah and their children Alex, Martin, Isaac, and Daphne and by her husband's sisters, Susan Rothman, Judith Levine and her brother-in-law, Harvey Levine. She was known by all as a reliable and true friend, dedicated to whatever she put her hand to, including being an unforgettable teacher, lawyer, and author — always with her own family's need in mind. There will be a funeral for her at the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut Street, Newton on January 23, at 2:30 PM open to all who wish to come. Rather than flowers or gifts, she would want those wishing to memorialize her to consider donations to the Lenny Zakim Fund (thelennyzakimfund.org)
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020