GEORGANTAS, Susan (Lykogiannis) Of Melrose, August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter L. Georgantas. Loving mother of Kay J. Diamantas & her late husband Harry of Andover and Louis P. Georgantas & his wife Katerina of Belmont. Cherished grandmother (Yiayia) of Susan, Nicole, Peter, and Melina. Great-grandmother Marc, Stelliana, Stavros, Zoe, Isabelle and Nerine. Caring sister of KiKi Kelly of GA and the late Dimitrios Lykogiannis, Voula Lavda, Petros Lykogiannis, Stella Argyropoulos and Theodoros Lykogiannis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker St., Boston, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker St., Boston, MA 02120 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions & to sign online condolence visit
www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019