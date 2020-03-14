|
|
GREEN, Susan H. Age 86, of Dedham, formerly of Wayland and Newton, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020. Susan was born on January 22nd, 1934 in Lawrence, New York to Rose & Jack Horwitz. Susan leaves her husband of 66 years, Malcolm. Devoted mother of Richard Green & his husband Asi Ohana, Carol van Oosterwijk & her husband Mark Gaeth, Diane Bailey & her husband Colin Bailey. Loving grandmother of Jonathan and Claire Bailey, Drew and Ari van Oosterwijk and Rose Ohana. Dear sister of Jane Cohen and Nancy Stohn; sister-in-law of Arnold Green & his wife Edith and the late Sidney Green, M.D. & his surviving wife Diane. Susan had a tremendous zest for life, completing her Wellesley education at age 40, she went on to earn an MBA from Simmons College at age 42. She then joined the work force as a management consultant, working with school business officers throughout Massachusetts. She had an intense love of the water and was an avid sailor and swimmer. Her real joy was spending time with family on family vacations and gatherings. There will be a Graveside Service at Beit Olam East Cemetery, 48 Concord Rd. in Wayland on Sunday at 10:00am. Current restrictions prevent any gatherings at this time but we will plan a Celebration of Susan's Life when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Susan to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or via give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute or to Wellesley College Class of 1955. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020