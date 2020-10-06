CAPALBO, Susan J. (Foster) June 19, 1954 to September 29, 2020. Of South Dennis, MA, passed away after a year-long battle with leukemia. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Capalbo, with whom she shared the last 18 years of her life. She is also survived by her daughter, Macala (Charles) Lamour of Bellingham, MA, her son, Patrick (Dorothy) Clare of Brooklyn, NY, her stepdaughter, Lisa (Edward) Welch of Nashua, NH, her stepson, Joseph (Kerry) Capalbo of North Reading, MA, her stepdaughters, Kim (Roland) Jacobs and Tempel Corpstein of Oregon. She is survived by her parents, Donald and Barbara Foster of Brockton, MA and her three sisters, Lisa (Arthur) Brooks of Brockton, MA, Laurie (Anthony) Labollita of Brockton, MA and Julie (Vasco) Foster of Johnston, RI. She was the loving and adoring nana and grandma to Noah and Chiara Lamour, Athena Clare, Matthew, Alexis and Kayla Capalbo. Daughter-in-law of the late Joseph and Rita Capalbo. Sister-in-law of Carole Dowd of Newport, VT, the late Rory Capalbo and the late Henry Dowd. Cherished niece of Jean Mackinnon. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, as well as numerous friends. She was a graduate of Bridgewater State University and received Masters degrees from Northeastern University and George Fox University. She was a retired elementary school teacher from the HA Yelle Elementary School in The Town of Norton, MA, and prior to that, worked as a respiratory therapist at Kaiser Health Care in Portland, OR. In 2017, she and her husband moved from Mansfield, MA to live full-time in South Dennis, where they had a summer home since 2007. She loved spending time with her friends and family, and especially enjoyed being with her husband, children and grandchildren. She spent many summer and fall days at Cold Storage Beach, her favorite beach on Cape Cod. Two of her other passions in life were kayaking and tending to her flower garden. In retirement she was able to travel to Cyprus, Hawaii and many other parts of the United States. And, she thoroughly loved her Boston sports teams, especially, The Patriots and Red Sox. She was loved by all who knew her and never had an unkind word to say about anyone. Joe and her family would like to thank the Leukemia Oncology Department Team at Dana Farber, headed by Dr. Daniel Deangelo, for Susan's care and treatment over the past year. And, a special thank you goes to the entire nursing staff of Floor 7B at Brigham and Women's Hospital for their kindness and compassion shown to Susan during her hospital stays. With strict adherence to COVID-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, October 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Doane, Beal & Ames, 729 Route 134, SOUTH DENNIS, MA 02660. A Memorial Service will immediately follow outside at the funeral home and begin promptly at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Susan's name to Leukemia Research at The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.