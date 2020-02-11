Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agatha Church
Milton, MA
SUSAN GUCCIONE
SUSAN J. (CALLAHAN) GUCCIONE

SUSAN J. (CALLAHAN) GUCCIONE Obituary
GUCCIONE, Susan J. (Callahan) Of Canton, passed away on Feb. 11th, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved wife of 32 years to Joseph Guccione. Loving and proud mother of Alexander and Christina, all of Canton. Devoted sister of Deborah Callahan and her husband Joseph Scianna of Stoughton, Carla Burke and her husband Robert of Quincy, Joan Napolitano and her husband Mark, Donna Bata and her husband Charles, all of Hanover. Dearest "Auntie" to Brittany Golden and her husband Micky, Carleton and Lillian Burke, Ryan Bata, Nicole Napolitano and her Goddaughter Jenna Napolitano, Elizabeth and Sabrina Cortese, Anthony, Jennifer and Eric Guccione. Loving daughter in law of Lorenzo and Vincenza Guccione of Stoughton. She was the daughter of the late Carleton and Joan (MacMillan) Callahan. Survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including her lifelong friend from kindergarten, Jean Murphy. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, on Thursday, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass Friday morning at 10:00, at St. Agatha Church, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sue can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, 877-272-6226 www.pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
