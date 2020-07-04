|
OSTRER, Susan J. Susan J. Ostrer (Racow) of Wellesley, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Gerald Ostrer for 48 years. Devoted mother of Lynne Ostrer (husband Adam) of Falls Church, VA, and Brian Ostrer (wife Merideth) of Berkeley, CA. Cherished grandmother of Morgan and Hailey Ostrer of Berkeley, CA. Loving sister of Ann Morin (Racow) of San Diego, CA. Dear daughter of the late Edna and Harold Racow. Susan was born and grew up in Beverly, MA, graduated from Beverly High School and Salem State College (BA, M.Ed.), and raised her family in Wellesley, MA. She was a dedicated lifelong educator and school administrator who began her career in Connecticut as a typing instructor. She later taught business education at Wellesley High School and then at Newton North High School, where she retired as an assistant principal. In addition to teaching, Susan loved traveling around the world with her husband, particularly to historical locations, and was a voracious reader of fiction, autobiographies, and everything in between. Always one to take care of those around her, she loved cooking for others, especially at Thanksgiving. Susan will be missed by her family and friends. Due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Sons of Jacob Cemetery, Danvers, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Susan's memory to https://www.michaeljfox.org/ or another Parkinson's disease research organization of your choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020