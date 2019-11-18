Boston Globe Obituaries
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
1362 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
SUSAN TEDOLDI
SUSAN J. TEDOLDI

SUSAN J. TEDOLDI

SUSAN J. TEDOLDI Obituary
TEDOLDI, Susan J. Age 59, of Whitman, formerly of Needham, November 16, 2019. Loving mother of James Parker and his wife Julianne of Pembroke and Mark DiFiore of Brighton. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Thursday, November 21st, from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Ave., Needham, on Friday, November 22nd, at 10am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's name may be made to a . For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Susan, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
