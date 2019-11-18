|
TEDOLDI, Susan J. Age 59, of Whitman, formerly of Needham, November 16, 2019. Loving mother of James Parker and his wife Julianne of Pembroke and Mark DiFiore of Brighton. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Thursday, November 21st, from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Ave., Needham, on Friday, November 22nd, at 10am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's name may be made to a . For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Susan, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019