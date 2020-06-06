Boston Globe Obituaries
SUSAN JANE MONAHAN

SUSAN JANE MONAHAN Obituary
MONAHAN, Susan Jane Age 59, died unexpectedly, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home in Dracut. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her siblings, Ellen M. Holly of Elkhorn, WI, Paul C. Monahan, Jr. and his wife Terry of York, ME, Patricia L. Sheerin of Hingham, and Mary K. Marckini of Rockland, as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Her Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Cure neelyfoundation.org or the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association nvna.org To see the complete obituary, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com Dracut Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
