OLSON, Susan Jean (Raleigh) Of Rochester, MA, formerly of Newton, MA, died peacefully after a courageous cancer battle, surrounded by her loving family, on February 2, 2020. Susan was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 41 years, Marc A. Olson. Susan is survived by her two daughters, Kristen A. Flores and her husband Nelson P. Flores, and Kerry L. Hawkins and her husband Robert M. Hawkins, her four grandchildren, Matthew Flores, Edward (Teddy), Andrew, and Riley Hawkins, all of Charlestown, MA, her sister Sara E. Raleigh and her husband Robert C. Kuncio of Wilmington, NC, her sister Melissa Raleigh-Ross and her husband Marc L. Ross of Boston, MA, her brother Daniel M. Raleigh, of Alicante', Spain, her brother-in-law Eric Olson of Falmouth, MA, her sister-in-law Leslie E. Olson of Quincy, MA, her sister-in-law Regina Gillis and her husband James Gillis of Dripping Springs, TX, the late Judith T. Olson and her many beloved nieces and nephews. All are welcome to celebrate Susan's life at her Funeral Mass on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10am at St. Mary St. Catherine of Siena Church Parish, 55 Warren Street, Charlestown, MA. Visiting Hours are omitted and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , ® America Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. To share a memory of Susan, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020