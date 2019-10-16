Boston Globe Obituaries
RIZZO, Susan K. (Ciulla) Of Everett on October 15th. Beloved wife of the late Samuel J. Rizzo. Beloved stepmother of Philip of CA. Loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Nunzia Ciulla. Beloved sister of the late Frances, Rosie, Josie, Lillian, Melchore, Accursio "Gussie", Anthony, Thomas and Samuel. Visitation will be held at the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on Friday, October 18, from 9-10am, with a Funeral Mass immediately following at St. Anthony's Church, Everett at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown 02472, or the salvation army. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Maldon. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer LogoRoccofuneralhomes.com 1877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
