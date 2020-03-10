|
GREENBLATT, Dr. Susan L. Remarkable Researcher and Advocate Of Winchester, MA, a sociologist with a broad range of interests that covered disability issues, the ophthalmology profession, urban education, and environmental lead pollution died on January 9, 2010. Susan was born on October 7, 1946 in Philadelphia to Joseph and Sara Zeitz Greenblatt. In her early years, Susan already had a love of reading. When she was about 4 years old, she went to the neighborhood library and checked out two books with her children's library card. Later that day, after reading the books, she returned them to the library and tried to check out more books but was informed that a children's card only allowed for a maximum of two books per day. She went home, got her mother's card, returned to the library and checked out more books. Susan excelled in school and was called a "sponge head" by a grade school teacher. She attended the Philadelphia High School for Girls, an academically selective high school that drew students from all over the city and graduated sixth in her class. She received her B.A. in 1968 from the Univ. of Pennsylvania majoring in Sociology and Spanish. She received her Ph.D. in Sociology in 1974 from Boston College. Susan met her husband, Steve Guberman, in March 1974 while serving on a tenant's committee whose purpose was to improve security at their apartment building in Cambridge, MA. In 1979, after she noticed a small distortion in the vision of one eye, an ophthalmologist recommended that she change her profession because she would lose her ability to read. (Susan continued reading unaided for the rest of her life.) However, the devastating prognosis led her to launch a new research endeavor that would soon determine the course of her professional activities for much of the rest of her life. She learned that very few specialists had any familiarity with low vision aids which could allow many to stay in their professions. It was clear that ophthalmologists served a crucial gatekeeper role and if those with visual impairments did not learn about aids from ophthalmologists, they were unlikely to get help elsewhere. In order to assess the extent of this problem she designed a study of low vision patients and their interactions with ophthalmologists. In 1984, she and her husband established a nonprofit organization, the Institute for Scientific Research, to begin this study. The name was chosen to cover sociology and chemical physics, her husband's area. In spite of intense competition from more established organizations, the U. S. Department of Education funded her 3-year proposal to survey all ophthalmologists in the U. S. and all legally blind residents in Massachusetts. With a colleague, Fran A. Weisse, and with the completion of the surveys, Susan put together a team of ophthalmologists and rehabilitation professionals to form a training program. The programs for medical residents took place at Stanford University, the University of Chicago, Washington, DC area medical schools and annual Academy of Ophthalmology national meetings. Susan wrote: "The results of my research convinced me that individuals with disabilities were not getting the services that they needed from the professions that were supposed to work with them." With Fran, Susan established a second nonprofit in 1987, Resources for Rehabilitation, where the results of the research led to the publication of books and handouts that served as guides to patients and provided training for professionals. Among the many titles were: "Living with Low Vision: A Resource Guide for People with Sight Loss", "Providing Services for People with Vision Loss", "Meeting the Needs of People with Vision Loss" and "Resources for Elders with Disabilities." While in graduate school, Susan taught at a Massachusetts State College and was dismayed to find that students were subjected to "cooling-in," i.e. even though their academic performance was substandard they were retained by the school and even graduated. Susan wrote: "If such a "cooling-in" process is prevalent in our colleges, we have truly made a mockery of higher education" and "the term higher education is a misnomer." She also addressed this issue in a Boston Globe op-ed piece (10/7/75). After graduate school, Susan moved to the Harvard Graduate School of Education where she studied school desegregation. Susan wrote many articles on this issue and in collaboration with Prof. Charles V. Willie, she completed and coedited a comparative study of 10 cities undergoing court ordered desegregation (Community Politics and Educational Change, Ten School Systems under Court Order (Longman, New York, 1981). During the 1979-1980 academic year, Susan visited and studied South Boston High School, the epicenter of the violent resistance to court-ordered school desegregation. Susan wrote: "Gaining admission to the school was considered a coup, since no other academician had been allowed to conduct research at the school." In the mid 1980's, Susan and her husband became interested in a growing environmental disaster caused by the abrasive blasting of houses covered in toxic lead based paint. An expert at a federal lab had predicted that within one month of a residential blasting, the blood lead levels of neighborhood children would rise. Susan and her husband appeared before many city and town Boards of Health, including a state meeting of the heads of these Boards, and wrote two op-eds (1/17/83 and 7/2/84) in this newspaper alerting the public to the danger. They were appointed to a state task force to investigate the problem and suggest solutions. Many cities and towns now ban residential blasting. A common thread that ran through many of Susan's interests was the need to expose and counter injustice in its many forms. She often expressed the desire to leave the world in a better place than when she entered it. In this she was remarkably successful. Susan is survived by her husband, Steve Guberman, of Winchester, MA. Words cannot express how much she is missed. Susan is also survived by her dear friend, Ellen Leigh of Arlington, MA. Burial was at Winchester Cemetery. Services were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020