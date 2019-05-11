LaCIVITA, Susan Of Norwood, formerly of East Walpole, May 8, 2019, age 60. Beloved wife of Andrew R. "Drew" Gibbons. Devoted daughter of the late Walter P. and Rose M. (Toti) LaCivita. Loving sister of Sandra Daly of Halifax, Walter P. LaCivita and his wife, Diane, of East Walpole, Nancy Wilhelm and her husband, Frank, of Mansfield, Jean O'Brien and her husband, Michael, of Mansfield, and Philip LaCivita of East Walpole. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Susan's Life Celebration on Friday, May 17 from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday, May 18 from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Saturday, May 18 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, gifts in can be made to support Dr. Dietrich's brain tumor research at Mass General Hospital. Please mail gifts to: MGH, c/o Heidi Bergmeyer, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston MA 02114. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2019