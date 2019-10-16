|
HAIG, Susan Lee On Friday, October 11, 2019, Susan Lee Haig, of Brookline, MA, passed away peacefully at home in the loving presence of her family, after a long battle against metastatic breast cancer. She was 60 years old. Sue was born on August 12, 1959, in Seoul, Korea, to John and Ann Lee. At the age of 12, she immigrated with her parents and brothers to the US, settling in Fremont, California. She graduated from Irvington High School and then attended college at the University of California, Berkeley, where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Hal Haig. She left Berkeley to move to Boston with Hal, where he pursued a graduate degree at MIT and Sue finished her undergraduate studies, graduating from Tufts University in 1985 with a degree in Fine Arts, specializing in painting. Sue and Hal were married in 1986 and remained in the Boston area where they raised two sons, Joey and Matthew. Sue was multi-talented and worked or performed variously during her life as a studio artist, dancer, dance instructor, actress, and aerobics instructor. She was an avid tennis player who loved to organize social matches and round robins for her considerable circle of tennis friends. She was also active in the community, serving on the board of the Brookline Community Foundation and volunteering at youth tennis and education programs in the Boston area. She threw herself with passion and single-mindedness into every pursuit, including raising her children, for whom she was a self-declared Tiger Mom who would settle for no less than the very best for her boys. She had energy and spirit in spades. Sue was known as determined, fierce, loyal, kind, generous, and loving, but was also not uncommonly described as feisty, sassy, and outspoken; she was deeply respected and loved by family and friends, even those whose feathers she certainly tried, and managed, to occasionally ruffle. Sue is survived by her husband Hal; sons Joey and Matthew; parents; brothers Ken (Monica) Lee, Kyung (Monica) Lee, and Gene (Alyssa) Lee; and nephews and nieces Shannah, Garrett, Kyle, Cortlynn, Taylor, Hanna, Vanessa, Adeline, and Charlotte. She also leaves a dog, Dexter, and cat, Ruby. All are welcome to a Celebration of Life at the First Parish, 382 Walnut Street, Brookline, MA from 10 to 1 on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Viewing, Funeral, and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sue's honor to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Brookline Community Foundation. For more information or to view journal, please visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/suehaig
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019