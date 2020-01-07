|
|
WARE, Susan Livingston (Fullerton) Age 78, of Cataumet, passed away December 25, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born July 1, 1941 to the late Edward and Ardelle Fullerton, in Boston, Massachusetts. Susan attended the Dana Hall School and Wheaton College.
She was married to William Ware in 1963, and they lived in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, and London, England, before returning to the United States in 1976. Susan is survived by her three sisters: Ardelle Legg, Rebecca Omerhi, and Mary Fullerton; and her four children: Elisabeth Ware, Anne Schaefer, Mary Ware, and William Ware, Jr. She is also survived by six grandsons. Susan was predeceased by her husband in 2015.
Susan was a devoted mother, whose foremost concern was providing a loving home for her family, an oasis of calm and stability in an otherwise peripatetic life. With the precision of an orchestra conductor, Susan could shepherd her four small children though the busiest European airports or the bazaars of Istanbul, and then bring them all back again, safe and sound. Although uprooted often, her children were never rootless: Susan was always their home.
Susan worked for many years for the Town of Sherborn, first as the Administrative Assistant to the Town Clerk, and later as interim Town Clerk. She was an avid bridge player, achieving life master status, and spent many enjoyable years in tournament play. Later in life - and perhaps in part due to her experience with small children in busy airports - she developed a keen interest in sheepherding. Ownership of an energetic and overly-smart border collie named Skipper may have also contributed. She and her beloved Skipper passed many a happy hour chasing sheep, and we feel quite certain that they have reunited up there somewhere and are happily racing through the clouds.
A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held later in 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116 www.arlboston.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020