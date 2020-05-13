|
|
COTTLER, Susan M. Age 71, died suddenly at home in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 24, 2020. Susan grew up in Newton, graduated from the University of Vermont and received her Ph.D. in History from the University of Utah. She was a Professor of History at Westminster College for 33 years. She was a widely respected expert on Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones and popular culture. Susan was one of a kind- fearless, brilliant, fun and always with unbeatable shoes and style. She is survived by her husband Bill Taggart and her adored dogs, Buddy and Louie, her sister Joan Cottler and her partner, Doug Hotchkiss of Manchester, MA. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Roz and Frank Cottler. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020