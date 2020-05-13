Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN COTTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN M. COTTLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN M. COTTLER Obituary
COTTLER, Susan M. Age 71, died suddenly at home in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 24, 2020. Susan grew up in Newton, graduated from the University of Vermont and received her Ph.D. in History from the University of Utah. She was a Professor of History at Westminster College for 33 years. She was a widely respected expert on Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones and popular culture. Susan was one of a kind- fearless, brilliant, fun and always with unbeatable shoes and style. She is survived by her husband Bill Taggart and her adored dogs, Buddy and Louie, her sister Joan Cottler and her partner, Doug Hotchkiss of Manchester, MA. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Roz and Frank Cottler. Services will be held at a later date.

View the online memorial for Susan M. COTTLER
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -