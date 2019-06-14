|
|
DiGIACOMO, Susan M. Dr. Susan M. DiGiacomo of Amherst, Massachusetts and Barcelona, Catalonia passed away on June 9, 2019 at age 68, from pancreatic cancer. Dr. DiGiacomo was a professor of medical and political anthropology. She was also a fierce supporter of Catalan identity and independence. She is survived by her husband Oriol Pi-Sunyer; her sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Stephen Belyea; her stepson David Pi-Sunyer; and her stepson Carles Pi-Sunyer, his wife Catherine Tornabene, and their sons. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Pi-Sunyer Fund" at the University of Massachusetts Department of Anthropology or the Dakin Humane Society. Services private.
View the online memorial for Susan M. DiGIACOMO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019