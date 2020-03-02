Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN IMPERIOSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN M. (DELL'ANNO) IMPERIOSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN M. (DELL'ANNO) IMPERIOSO Obituary
IMPERIOSO, Susan M. (Dell'Anno) Of Woburn, formerly of Cambridge, March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Imperioso, Sr. Devoted mother of Anthony Imperioso, Jr. of Woburn, Suzanne Maurici of Wareham, Mary Jane Maurici - Towse and her husband Robert Towse of North Andover. Loving grandmother of John Woolley. Sister of Anne Najjar of Medford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, March 5th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -