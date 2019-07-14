MAGUIRE, Susan M. Of Bourne, formerly of Sagamore Beach, Canton, and Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019, at the Wingate Nursing Center in Needham. Beloved daughter of the late Doris (Connors) and John G. Maguire. Loving sister of Jane and her late husband, Joseph Webb of Canton, John and his wife, Diane of Westboro, Paula and her husband, Robert Prendergast of Pembroke, Robert and his wife, Teresa of Key West, FL, and Marie and her husband, Michael Macrorie of Winchester. Fun-loving Aunt Susu to 9 nieces and nephews, Jillian and John Prendergast, Lauren and John Maguire, Melanie, Andrew and Brian Maguire, Olivia and Deirdre Macrorie. Also survived by many cousins and lifelong friends. Susan was a 39-year friend of Bill W. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, prior to the Mass Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 800-805-5856 or online at or to the . For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811 Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019