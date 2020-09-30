1/
SUSAN M. (STRINGHAM) MCNAMARA
McNAMARA, Susan M. (Stringham) Age 54, of Hopedale, formerly of Natick, died unexpectedly after being stricken at work on September 28, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years John F. McNamara of Hopedale. Devoted mother of Killian McNamara of Hopedale and David DeLorie of Beaverton, OR. Sister of Linda Stringham and her husband John Serrer of Seymour, CT, Barbara Stringham and her husband Arturo Ramirez of Putnam, CT and William R. "Billy" Stringham, III of Douglas. Daughter-in-law of Anne (Morin) McNamara of West Yarmouth, as well as several other McNamara family members. Daughter of the late William R. Stringham, Jr. and Marilyn B. (Young) Stringham. Memorial Visitations will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND. Private family interment will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery in Natick. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a face covering and social distancing will be required. Also, visitors will be asked to not congregate inside the Funeral Home or in the parking area. For those who desire, memorial gifts in Susan's memory may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
