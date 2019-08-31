|
MOONEY, Susan Mary (Sweet) Of Brighton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, after a 5 ½ year battle with ovarian cancer, on August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas M. Mooney, Jr. Devoted mother of Kathryn DiPierro and her husband Mark of Boylston, Colleen Riedl and her husband Bradley of Needham and Kerry Mooney of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Thomas, Lucas, Nicholas and Maryn DiPierro, Brielle, Clara, and Bradley Riedl, Jr. Sister of Patricia Samprakos of Dennis Port, Elinor Sablone of Millis, Joseph Sweet of Walpole and the late Barbara Driscoll. Daughter of the late Emory and Kathryn (Cuddy) Sweet. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her Dog, Captain. She was a devoted nurse for over 40 years who's smiling face enriched the lives of everyone she came across. She was always upbeat and positive with a gentle nature, and bravely fought her cancer without ever complaining. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, September 3rd at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, September 2nd from 4-8 in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Susan may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, c/o Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019