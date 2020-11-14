1/1
SUSAN MARY "SUE" (COLE) O'NEIL
O'NEIL, Susan Mary "Sue" (Cole) Age 81, of Concord and Chatham, Nov. 12, 2020. She was loved by not only her family, but all who knew her. Beloved wife for 58 years of Robert "Bob" O'Neil of Concord. Dear sister of Julie Cole Shaw of Cambridge. Dedicated mother of Julie Dolan and her husband Thomas of Boston, Meghan Hammond of Sandwich, Stephen O'Neil of Concord, Robert O'Neil, Jr. and his wife Kathi of Concord and Jonathan O'Neil and his wife Jennifer of Sandwich. Proud "Nuna" to her ten grandchildren with whom she was extremely close: McManus Dolan, Kelleher Dolan, Neilan Dolan, Julia Hammond, Marguerite Hammond, Johanna O'Neil, Brennan O'Neil, Sadie O'Neil, Hanlyn O'Neil, and Caroline O'Neil. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Immediate family will gather for a private Burial Service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's memory can be made to blood cancer research through MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 1870, Chicago, IL, 60601 www.mpnresearchfoundation.org For her full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868


